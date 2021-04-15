If You Loved Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Here Are Other Romantic Revenge Dramas To Watch

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana released in 2017, and its plot revolves around Satyendra (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) who are introduced to each other through an arranged marriage set up. But on the wedding day, Aarti runs away because she wants to pursue her career in civil services, which makes Satyendra angry and seeks revenge against Aarti by becoming her superior officer and investigating a case where she has been accused of taking a bribe. The movie later goes through twists and turns with Satyendra's revenge becoming a pivotal plot point. If one liked this film, here are other romantic revenge dramas to watch.

Romantic revenge drama movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

1. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer revolves around how a young couple falls in love with each other. But the guy wants to marry her while she takes a step back to pursue her career as a cabin crew. He follows her all the way to Singapore to seek revenge for abandoning him at the wedding altar. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available on Voot.

2. Ek Villain

This 2014 film revolves around a gangster who falls in love with a girl. He sets out to seek revenge when his lover is murdered in cold blood by a serial killer. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

3. Dolly Ki Doli

This Sonam Kapoor starrer revolves around a con woman, Doli who only gets married to rich men only to rob them on their wedding night. A local policeman takes help from her victims to nab her as they all seek out revenge against her for robbing them. It has an IMDB rating of 4.5 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. This is one of the movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to watch.

4. Raabta

This 2017 film revolves around Shiv and Saira who fall heads over heels in love with each other. Their relationship has to pass the test of time when Saira’s reincarnated lover returns and kidnaps her. He does want to leave her because he believes Saira is his soulmate. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6 and is available on Amazon Prime.

5. Golmaal Again

This Rohit Shetty directorial is about five men who return to their orphanage to pay homage to its owner. But a ghost of a girl they knew lives there (Parineeti Chopra) was murdered by her lover and she seeks revenge against him. But they encounter the ghost of the girl who grew up with them and help her pass on to the other side. It has an IMDB rating of 5 and is available on Disney Plus.

6. Dilwale

This 2015 film revolves around two people, Raj and Meera who fall in love but cannot be with each other due because their fathers are rivals. But fate gives them another chance several years later, as their siblings fall in love with each other and they help Raj and Meera reconcile. It has an IMDB rating of 5.1 and is available on Netflix.

7. Marjaavaan

This Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer revolves around a thug who is the right-hand man of a don. He falls in love with a girl who teaches music to children but he is forced to kill her by the don's son. He later seeks revenge from him. It has an IMDB rating of 3.5.

8. Action Jackson

This 2014 film revolves around a local goon, Vishi who falls in love with a simple girl, Khushi. Before they embark on their romantic journey, he comes across his lookalike, Jai. Jai's gang seeks revenge on Vishi after the latter beats up the former's men. It is available on Disney Plus.

