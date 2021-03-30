If You Loved 'Sonchiriya', Here Are Other Films Directed By Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey is one of those filmmakers in Bollywood who has explored eclectic genres liberally. His movie Sonchiriya explored the lives of a gang of bandits called the Baaghis, living in the ravines of river Chambal's valley, who get separated because of their differences in opinions. The movie is set in 1975 India when an emergency was declared across the country.

When the Baaghis' leader Dacoit Maan Singh aka Dadda gets shot, one of the group's members urges the other members to surrender, while the rest disagree and want to continue the legacy of their head. While running from the police in the ravines, they stumble across Indumati, who is fleeing from her family with her sister Sonchiriya, who was sexually assaulted by the head of the family. Indumati had killed the accused and was being hunted down by her family members. When the Baaghis realise that Sonchiriya could be the key to breaking an old curse, they put in all their efforts to protect her from her family members.

The movie won a Critics Award for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2020. Sonchiriya is one of the critically acclaimed movies directed by Chaubey. Here is a list of the other films directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

A list of films directed by Abhishek Chaubey

Ishqiya

Abhishek Chaubey marked his debut in Bollywood as a director with the movie Ishqiya which release in 2010. The movie explored the lives of two thieves, an uncle and his nephew, who ran away from their village to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They meet a widow of a gang lord, named Krishna, who offers them to take refuge in her house.

She asks the two to help her in finding a local businessman, Kamalkant Kakkar aka KK. The two thieves agree. Throughout their stay at Krishna's residence, both men gradually fall in love with her, but neither reveal their feelings to the other. The movie follows the ups and downs that the trio must face to achieve its goals.

Dedh Ishqiya

Released in 2014, the uncle and nephew duo returned to the big screen with a plan to steal an expensive necklace from a jewellery shop, which goes wrong. In the process, Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah) gets injured and manages to run away with the necklace. His nephew, Babban (Arshad Warsi) must find him and the necklace to return to his boss, Mushtaq Bhai.

When Babban runs away from the gang, he spots his uncle a few months later, attending a mushaira, event where poets gather. He sees Khalujaan dressed as a Nawab. The event was organised by Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit), who was the widow of the Nawab of Majidabad. Babban tries to convince Khalujaan to leave, but he ends up staying back when falls in love with Begum's maid, Muniya (Huma Qureshi). The plot continues to follow the four characters' lives and their pursuit of love, happiness and wealth.

Udta Punjab

Another black comedy film by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab (2016) stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie sheds light on the consumption of drugs in the state of Punjab. A rockstar, a labourer, a policeman and a doctor cross lives.

Shahid Kapoor plays a popular singer and songwriter who is addicted to drugs. He writes and sings about the use of drugs and encourages violence. Alia Bhatt has a role as an aspiring hockey player who must work as a labourer in Punjab when she can't fulfil her dreams. She finds a packet of drugs in the field she works in and tries to gain a huge sum of money through it. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a doctor and activist who runs her own rehabilitation centre for drug addicts. Diljit Dosanjh is a policeman in the movie who plans to eradicate the use of drugs in the state.

