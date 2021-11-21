IFFI 2021: Ranveer Singh Dazzles With Fiery Act Involving Amitabh Bachchan's Songs

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in style on Saturday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji. Apart from the presence of well-known members of the film and political world, films and awards, the launch ceremony was made grander by the performances of celebrities from the film industry. One of those to set the stage on fire at the event was Ranveer Singh.

The actor was at his energetic best as he donned multiple get-ups at the event. There were a lot of colours on display in the fashion department like the actor is known for. The performance involving many songs of Amitabh Bachchan ensured that the attendees were in for a treat.

Ranveer performed on multiple songs and donned a different look for each of the performances. He made his entry on the iconic song, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. The actor then recreated another iconic song, Jumma Chumma, and was seen in Amitabh Bachchan's look in the video. He also seemed to have paid a tribute to Big B's Saara Zamana iconic lights costume.

He even made an entry on a bullet and the other Amitabh Bachchan song he performed to was Zindagi Ek Safar. Later, Ranveer Singh brought his own hit Malhari to life in a colourful outfit, and his expressions created an impact.

In the pictures and videos that have surfaced on Instagram, the Dil Dhadakne Do star could be seen in some shimmering outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor, Raashi Khanna and others too performed and raise the star quotient at the event.

Among the other highlights of the day was veteran actor-politician Hema Malini being felicitated with the Indian Film Personality award this year.

.@dreamgirlhema honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 at #IFFI52 #HemaMalini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. pic.twitter.com/PHQ9DW9Us4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party said she was honoured to receive the award. Veteran filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo were honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Both of them expressed their gratitude in a pre-recorded message.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among the dignitaries present at the event.