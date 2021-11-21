Last Updated:

IFFI 2021: Ranveer Singh Dazzles With Fiery Act Involving Amitabh Bachchan's Songs

IFFI 2021: Ranveer Singh dazzled with a fiery act involving Amitabh Bachchan's songs and his own 'Malhari' to light up the opening day.

Written By
Joel Kurian
IFFI, ranveer singh

Image: Instagram/@iffigoa


The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in style on Saturday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji.  Apart from the presence of well-known members of the film and political world, films and awards, the launch ceremony was made grander by the performances of celebrities from the film industry. One of those to set the stage on fire at the event was Ranveer Singh.

The actor was at his energetic best as he donned multiple get-ups at the event. There were a lot of colours on display in the fashion department like the actor is known for. The performance involving many songs of Amitabh Bachchan ensured that the attendees were in for a treat.

Ranveer Singh lights up IFFI 2021 launch with an energetic performance

Ranveer performed on multiple songs and donned a different look for each of the performances. He made his entry on the iconic song, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. The actor then recreated another iconic song, Jumma Chumma, and was seen in Amitabh Bachchan's look in the video. He also seemed to have paid a tribute to Big B's Saara Zamana iconic lights costume. 

 He even made an entry on a bullet and the other Amitabh Bachchan song he performed to was Zindagi Ek Safar. Later, Ranveer Singh brought his own hit Malhari to life in a colourful outfit, and his expressions created an impact. 

In the pictures and videos that have surfaced on Instagram, the Dil Dhadakne Do star could be seen in some shimmering outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

Shraddha Kapoor, Raashi Khanna and others too performed and raise the star quotient at the event. 

Among the other highlights of the day was veteran actor-politician Hema Malini being felicitated with the Indian Film Personality award this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said she was honoured to receive the award. Veteran filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo were honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Both of them expressed their gratitude in a pre-recorded message.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among the dignitaries present at the event. 

Tags: IFFI, ranveer singh, international film festival of india
First Published:
