IFFM 2022: Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah And Others Emerge As Winners; Check Full List

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is an annual festival based in Melbourne. As the event is being held in the Victorian capital between August 12-20, the organisers recently announced the names of the winners and revealed the names of some of the notable Indian artists and movies winning big at the ceremony.

While Ranveer Singh’s stellar performance in the film 83 garnered him the Best Actor award, Mohit Raina's web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 bagged him an award under the category of Best Actor in a Series. Moreover, veteran cricketer, Kapil Dev was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Shefali Shah received the Best Actress award for her performance in the web series Jalsa.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 Winners

Best Film: 83

Best Director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa)

Best Series: Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Best Actor in a Series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Actress in a Series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Indie Film: Jaggi

Best Film from the Subcontinent: Joyland

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kapil Dev

Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Equality in Cinema Award: Jalsa

Leadership in Cinema Award: Abhishek Bachchan

Earlier, during the commencement of the film festival, it was announced that Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour together on Independence Day. In a statement to ANI, he stated, “It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Indians from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75. This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India."

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@shefalishahofficial