'Iftikhar' producer Manish Mundra fumes at flak for film amid COVID, says 'I am tired'

The announcement of a movie on Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma seems to have displeased a section of netizens. Producer Manish Mundra recently expressed his displeasure over the flak he was receiving on the name of the movie Iftikhar and other criticism. He later revealed that his outburst came amid his treatment for COVID-19.

Producer of Major Mohit Sharma movie Iftikhar not happy

On Thursday, Manish Mundra tweeted that he was ‘tired of comments’ from those who ‘have problem with name or any other issue’ on Major Mohit Sharma. Asking them not to write to him, he wrote, ‘Better earn your money and make your own version of the film.’

Guys those who have problem with name or any other issue on Maj Mohit Sharma Pls don’t write to me. Better earn your money and make your own version of the film. I am tired of such comments. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) January 28, 2021

He highlighted one comment on expecting a ‘secular’ or ‘woke agenda’ on the movie, and rather preferring to watch something else.

In his next tweet, the producer, known for backing ventures like Masaan and Newton, apologised for his ‘outburst’ something he believed was uncharacteristic of him. He stated that he was ‘mused struggling’ with COVID-19 in hospital. Expressing faith that he will be fine, he asked his followers for their prayers and strength.

Sorry for the outburst. Generally I don’t do that. But I am mused struggling with Covid in hospital, need your prayers and strength. I will be fine. 🙏 — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) January 28, 2021

Iftikhar

A week earlier, Mundra’s Drishyam Films had announced the film Iftikhar based on Major Mohit Sharma. As per PTI, the movie is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, India’s Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice, that is published by Penguin Random House India. The soldier had taken the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt, to infiltrate Hizbul Mujahideen, before being killed in a face-off with terrorists in Hafruda forests of Jammu and Kashmir in March 2009.

.@ApplauseSocial and @DrishyamFilms collaborate on IFTIKHAR.

A prestige movie project that will tell the valiant story of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma, who fearlessly infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/oelVLyC6TW — Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) January 22, 2021

Manish Mundra had then said, "When we came across the chapter of Major Mohit Sharma, it intrigued us. We're delighted to team with Applause Entertainment to share stories of these bravehearts with the whole world. This is a new beginning for us, and we hope it will be a step forward towards showcasing India's glory at the global stage," he said.

Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair had then said, "We were amazed by the bravado that Major Mohit Sharma displayed in Shopian, and immediately knew that this is a story that needs to be told to, and known by, every Indian. We had acquired the rights to this story last year.”

(With inputs from PTI)

