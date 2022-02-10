IIFA 2022: The 22nd Edition Of The International Indian Film Academy Postponed To May

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will now be held on May 20 and 21, 2022.

The ceremony was originally scheduled in March.

In a statement, the IIFA said the dates have been postponed with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of fans and the general community at large.

"We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation," the IIFA said in the statement.

The awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. PTI RDS

RDS

RDS

02101907

NNNN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.