IIFA 2023: Sara-Vicky To Riteish Deshmukh, Stellar Looks From The Green Carpet

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal both appeared on the red carpet together. While Sara stood out in a crimson saree with ruffles and a plunging red sequin blouse. Vicky opted for a black tuxedo.
Anil Kapoor opts for timeless white suit paired with black pants, giving everyone run for their money.
Genelia D'Souza embraced the elegance of a six-yard drape and rocked a black saree with cord details from Vaishali S Studio. She accessorised with a heavy collection of oxidised jewelry.
At the IIFA Award 2023, Riteish Deshmukh sported an elegant white coat paired with a white shirt and black trousers, giving a chic look.
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper as she posed for paparazzi wearing a velvet navy blue jacket and black trousers, serving a suave style.
Esha Gupta once again made a bold fashion choice and stole the show in a black gown with a daring side slit.
Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared on the green carpet in a hot pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The gown was enhanced with super long shoulder touch flare sleeves.
Mouni Roy graced the red carpet alongside her husband Suraj. She opted for a white shimmering body-hugging off-shoulder gown, adorned with intricate floral work and delicate netted features.
Raashii Khanna effortlessly commanded attention in a dazzling purple gown that exuded opulence. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and intricate cut-out details along the bodice, adding allure to her
Sanjana Sanghi channeled her inner princess in a soft pink gown, looking graceful and charming.