Last Updated:

IIFA 2023: Sara-Vicky To Riteish Deshmukh, Stellar Looks From The Green Carpet

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and more stun in their stylish outfits at IIFA 2023. From shimmering gowns to classic suits, the stars dazzled the green carpet.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal
1/12
Source: IIFA/twitter

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal both appeared on the red carpet together. While Sara stood out in a crimson saree with ruffles and a plunging red sequin blouse. Vicky opted for a black tuxedo.

Anil Kapoor
2/12
Source: IIFA/twitter

Anil Kapoor opts for timeless white suit paired with black pants, giving everyone run for their money.

Genelia D'Souza
3/12
Source: @geneliadsouza/instagram

Genelia D'Souza embraced the elegance of a six-yard drape and rocked a black saree with cord details from Vaishali S Studio. She accessorised with a heavy collection of oxidised jewelry. 

Riteish Deshmukh
4/12
Source: @riteishdeshmukh/instagram

At the IIFA Award 2023, Riteish Deshmukh sported an elegant white coat paired with a white shirt and black trousers, giving a chic look.

Abhishek Bachchan
5/12
Source: IIFA/twitter

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper as she posed for paparazzi wearing a velvet navy blue jacket and black trousers, serving a suave style.

Esha Gupta
6/12
Source: @eshagupta_lovers/instagram

Esha Gupta once again made a bold fashion choice and stole the show in a black gown with a daring side slit.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
7/12
Source: @actresstoday/instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared on the green carpet in a hot pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The gown was enhanced with super long shoulder touch flare sleeves.

Rajkummar Rao
8/12
Source: IIFA/twitter

On the green carpet, Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in an embroidered blazer.

Mouni Roy
9/12
Source: @mouniroy/instagram

Mouni Roy graced the red carpet alongside her husband Suraj. She opted for a white shimmering body-hugging off-shoulder gown, adorned with intricate floral work and delicate netted features. 

Raashii Khanna
10/12
Source: @raashikannaa/instagram

Raashii Khanna effortlessly commanded attention in a dazzling purple gown that exuded opulence. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and intricate cut-out details along the bodice, adding allure to her

Sanjana Sanghi
11/12
Source: @IIFA/twitter

Sanjana Sanghi channeled her inner princess in a soft pink gown, looking graceful and charming.

Shriya Saran
12/12
Source: @shritasaran_fanatic/instagram

Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in a white and silver asymmetrical gown. The gown, with its daring thigh-high slit and graceful feather train, exuded elegance and glamour.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Ram Charan at G20 Summit: Naatu Naatu with Korean envoy to his love for Kashmir Valley

Ram Charan at G20 Summit: Naatu Naatu with Korean envoy to his love for Kashmir Valley
Cannes 2023: Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing, Kate Beckinsale walk the red carpet on day 9

Cannes 2023: Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing, Kate Beckinsale walk the red carpet on day 9
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com