IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Walk The Red Carpet In Unique Outfits

Vicky Kaushal stole the spotlight on the green carpet as he opted for a black suit with a black coat featuring white prints.
Kriti Sanon turned heads in a black shoulderless ruffled top and a black gown adorned with white floral embroidery. She completed her look with a high bun and minimal jewelry.
Urvashi Rautela made heads turn in her all-feather gown. To enhance her look, she paired it with shimmery gloves. The former beauty queen styled her hair in a high bun and had impeccable makeup.
Vijay Varma looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He arrived at the event wearing a Mandarin collar black shirt, matching pants, and a blazer.
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a light pink blazer. It's worth noting that Abhishek will be hosting IIFA 2023 this year with Vicky Kaushal.
Esha Gupta wore a shimmery metallic silver gown by Stella McCartney. The gown featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She tied half of her hair in a back bun while leaving the rest open.
Sanjana Sanghi kept her look simple with a plain deep purple saree paired with a strappy blouse. She completed her look with minimal makeup.
Radhika Madan was spotted wearing a white dress featuring a plunging neckline. She added a touch of drama to her look with one-sided dramatic sleeves.
Sidharth Nigam wore a three-piece suit with a Bollywood twist. His suit jacket featured a vintage reel print with "BTOWN" written on the right side. Krystal Dsouza opted for a red thigh slit dress.
Both Boman Irani and Donal Bist attended the event. Donal opted for an ivory plated dress, while Boman Irani wore a black long-sleeved kurta paired with a shawl.