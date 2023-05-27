Last Updated:

IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Walk The Red Carpet In Unique Outfits

Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, and other stars dazzled at IIFA 2023, flaunting plunging necklines, dramatic sleeves, and elegant gowns.

Vicky Kaushal
1/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Vicky Kaushal stole the spotlight on the green carpet as he opted for a black suit with a black coat featuring white prints.

Kriti Sanon
2/16
Source: @iifa/twitter

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a black shoulderless ruffled top and a black gown adorned with white floral embroidery. She completed her look with a high bun and minimal jewelry.

Rakul Preet Singh
3/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Rakul Preet Singh made a stunning entrance in a one-shoulder white gown.

Varun Dhawan
4/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Varun Dhawan looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs in an all-white outfit.

Urvashi Rautela
5/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Urvashi Rautela made heads turn in her all-feather gown. To enhance her look, she paired it with shimmery gloves. The former beauty queen styled her hair in a high bun and had impeccable makeup.

Sunny Kaushal
6/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Sunny Kaushal opted for a complete black and white printed pantsuit.

Vijay Varma
7/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Vijay Varma looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He arrived at the event wearing a Mandarin collar black shirt, matching pants, and a blazer.

Abhishek Bachchan
8/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a light pink blazer.  It's worth noting that Abhishek will be hosting IIFA 2023 this year with Vicky Kaushal. 

Esha Gupta
9/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Esha Gupta wore a shimmery metallic silver gown by Stella McCartney. The gown featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She tied half of her hair in a back bun while leaving the rest open.

Sapna Choudhary
10/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Sapna Choudhary looked ethereal in a pink gown with a flared plate and a long trail.

Sanjana Sanghi
11/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Sanjana Sanghi kept her look simple with a plain deep purple saree paired with a strappy blouse. She completed her look with minimal makeup.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
12/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha attended the event in a short dress with both straps on one side.

Radhika Madan
13/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Radhika Madan was spotted wearing a white dress featuring a plunging neckline. She added a touch of drama to her look with one-sided dramatic sleeves.

Krystle Dsouza and Siddharth Nigam
14/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Sidharth Nigam wore a three-piece suit with a Bollywood twist. His suit jacket featured a vintage reel print with "BTOWN" written on the right side. Krystal Dsouza opted for a red thigh slit dress. 

Donal Bisht and Irani
15/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Both Boman Irani and Donal Bist attended the event. Donal opted for an ivory plated dress, while Boman Irani wore a black long-sleeved kurta paired with a shawl.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan
16/16
Source: @varinderchawla

Mini Mathur also attended the event with her director husband, Kabir Khan. Mini looked elegant in a silver saree, while Kabir opted for a dark denim jeans, a black jacket, and a blue velvet blazer.

