IIFA Awards 2022: Katrina Kaif Showers Love On Vicky Kaushal As He Gets Best Actor Award

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal last starred in the 2021 biopic Sardar Udham that premiered on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The film followed the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Punjab's lieutenant governor Michael O'Dwyer, who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Vicky Kaushal was lauded for showcasing his ace acting skills in the film. The actor recently won the Best Actor Award at IIFA Awards 2022 and his actor wife Katrina Kaif is all hearts for his achievement.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 were held earlier this month in Abu Dhabi. While many A-list celebrities of Bollywood made their way to the show's red carpet, Katrina Kaif skipped the ceremony as she reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. While the award show recently went on air, Katrina Kaif showered her husband Vicky Kaushal with love. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a photo of Vicky Kaushal receiving the award whose caption read, "VICKY KAUSHAL WINS LEADING ROLE MALE FOR SARDAR UDHAM!". Sharing the same, the actor added a series of red heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal misses wife Katrina at IIFA

As Katrina Kaif could not attend the award ceremony, Vicky Kaushal missed her presence as he also bagged the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham. As per ANI, Vicky Kaushal answered some questions on the red carpet of the award ceremony about his married life with Katrina Kaif. The actor revealed his married life is filled with peace and hoped that he would attend the award ceremony with his wife the next year.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Life bahut achhi chal rahi hai... sukoon bhari (Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good." "I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," he added.

Soon after winning the Best Actor award, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to mention how he had always waited to win the Best Actor award. He shared a picture in which he could be seen hugging his award and wrote, "Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight!" "IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us," he further added. In the end, the actor thanked his fans and the awards for honouring him.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif