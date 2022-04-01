IIFA Awards 2022 Nominations: ‘Shershaah’ Gets 12 Nods, Check The Full List Of Nominations

The nominees for 12 popular categories have been released by the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), ahead of the 22nd edition, which will be held on May 20 and 21 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this year.

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra, has the most nominations with 12, followed by 83, starring Ranveer Singh, and Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, with nine and six nominations, respectively, and Thappad, Atrangi Re, with five, and Mimi, with four.

Among the 12 popular categories for which awards will be given are Best Picture, Direction, Performance in a Leading Role (Female & Male), Performance in a Supporting Role (Female & Male), Music Direction, Playback Singer (Female & Male), and Best Story (Original & Adapted), Lyrics and more.

Here is the full list of nominees:

The nomination for Best Picture: ‘Shershaah’, ‘83’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Thappad’.

The nominees for the Best Direction: Kabir Khan (‘83’), Anurag Basu (‘Ludo’), Shoojit Sircar (‘Sardar Udham’), Vishnuvaradhan (‘Shershaah’) and Anubhav Sinha (‘Thappad’).

The nomination for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan (‘Sherni’), Kriti Sanon (‘Mimi’), Kiara Advani (‘Shershaah’), Sanya Malhotra (‘Pagglait’), and Taapsee Pannu (‘Thappad’).

The nomination for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh (‘83’), Vicky Kaushal (‘Sardar Udham’), Sidharth Malhotra (‘Shershaah’), late Irrfan Khan (‘Angrezi Medium’), and Manoj Bajpayee (‘Bhonsle’).

The nomination for the Performance In A Supporting Role (Female): Gauahar Khan (‘14 Phere’), Shalini Vatsa (‘Ludo’), Radhika Madan (‘Angrezi Medium’), Lara Dutta (‘Bell Bottom’), and Sai Tamhankar (‘Mimi’).

The nomination for the Performance In A Supporting Role (Male): Jiiva (‘83’), Pankaj Tripathi (‘83’), Kumud Mishra (‘Thappad’), Pankaj Tripathi (‘Ludo’), Saif Ali Khan (‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’).

The nomination for the Music Direction: AR Rahman (‘99 Songs’), Pritam (‘83’), AR Rahman (‘Atrangi Re’),Tanishk Bagchi, Pritam (‘Ludo’), Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (‘Shershaah’).

The nomination for the Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Param Sundari’ (‘Mimi’), Priya Saraiya for ‘Kalle Kalle’ (‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’), Jasleen Royal for ‘Ranjha’ (‘Shershaah’), Shreya Goshal for the song ‘Chaka Chak’ (‘Atrangi Re’), Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (‘Shershaah’).

The nomination for the Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for ‘Rait Zara Si’ (‘Atrangi Re’), Arijit Singh for the song ‘Lehra Do’ (‘83’), Arijit Singh for ‘Aabaad Barbaad’ (‘Ludo’), B Praak for ‘Mann Bharryaa’ (‘Shershaah’), Jubin Nautiyal for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (‘Shershaah’).

The nomination for the Best Story (Original): Sandeep Shrivastava (‘Shershaah’), Himanshu Sharma (‘Atrangi Re’), Shubham for (‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’), Anurag Basu (‘Ludo’), .

The nomination for the Best Story (Adapted): Abhishek Chaubey, Hussain Haidry (‘Ankahi Kahaniya’), Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (‘Mimi’), Om Raut (‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’), Vijayendra Prasad (‘Thalaivii’), Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World CUp 1983) (‘83’),

The nomination for the Lyrics: Kausar Munir for the song ‘Lehre Do’ (‘83’), Irshad Kamil for the song ‘Rait Zara Si’ (‘Atrangi Re’), Tanishk Bagchi for the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (‘Shershaah’), B Praak, Jaani for the song ‘Mann Bharryaa’ (‘Shershaah’), Irshad Kamil for the song ‘Shayad’ (‘Love Aaj Kal’),.

Voting to begin on April 2

The 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards is a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral. The categories' global voting will begin on April 2 and will be open to the public at https://gvote2022.iifa.com/. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh with others will host the famous event, which will feature performances by Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Varun Dhawan, among others.