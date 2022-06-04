IIFA Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal Bags Best Actor, Shershaah Wins Best Film; Check Full List

The second and the final night of the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards 2022 has begun with celebs like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more gracing the green carpet. The star-studded event started on June 3rd in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and it saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity in attendance.

Today's event was kickstarted by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as he took to the stage and welcomed the celebs present at the event. From Best Actor Award to Best Playback Singer, check the complete list of winners here:

IIFA Awards 2022 WINNERS

Best Actor Award (Male)

Ranveer Singh (’83)

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham) (Winner)

Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

Best Actor Award (Female)

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi) (Winner)

Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Kiara Advani (Shershaah)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Film Award

Shershaah (Winner)

83 The Film

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Best Direction Award

Kabir Khan (’83)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) (Winner)

Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

Best Actor Supporting role (Male)

Jiiva (83)

Pankaj Tripathi for (83) and (Ludo) (Winner)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

Best Story (Original)

Sandeep Shrivastava (‘Shershaah’),

Himanshu Sharma (‘Atrangi Re’),

Shubham for (‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’),

Anurag Basu (‘Ludo’) (Winner)

Best Story (Adapted)

Abhishek Chaubey,

Hussain Haidry (‘Ankahi Kahaniya’),

Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (‘Mimi’),

Om Raut (‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’),

Vijayendra Prasad (‘Thalaivii’),

Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (‘83’) (Winner)

Best Lyricist

Kausar Munir for Lehra Do-83 (Winner)

Irshad Kamil for Rait Zara Si-Atrangi Re

Sayeed Quadri for Shayad-Love Aaj Kal 2

Tanishk Bagchi for Raatan Lambiyan-Shershaah

B Praak & Jaani for Mann Bharrya-Shershaah

Best Music Direction

AR Rahman (‘99 Songs’), (winner)

Pritam (‘83’),

AR Rahman (‘Atrangi Re’),0

Tanishk Bagchi,

Pritam (‘Ludo’),

Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (‘Shershaah’) (winner)

Best Male Playback singer

Jubin Nautiyal for Raatan Lambiyan - Shershaah (winner)

Arijit Singh for Lehra Do-83

Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si-Atrangi Re

Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad-Ludo

B Praak for Mann Bharrya-Shershaah

Best Female Playback singer

Shreya Ghoshal for Chaka Chak-Atrangi Re

Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari-Mimi

Jasleen Royal for Ranjha-Shershaah

Asees Kaur for Raatan Lambiyan-Shershaah (winner)

Image: Twitter/@IIFA