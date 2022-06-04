IIFA Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal Bags Best Actor, Shershaah Wins Best Film; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@IIFA
The second and the final night of the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards 2022 has begun with celebs like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more gracing the green carpet. The star-studded event started on June 3rd in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and it saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity in attendance.
Today's event was kickstarted by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as he took to the stage and welcomed the celebs present at the event. From Best Actor Award to Best Playback Singer, check the complete list of winners here:
Ranveer Singh (’83)
Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham) (Winner)
Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)
Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi) (Winner)
Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)
Kiara Advani (Shershaah)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Shershaah (Winner)
83 The Film
Ludo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Thappad
Kabir Khan (’83)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) (Winner)
Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)
Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)
Jiiva (83)
Pankaj Tripathi for (83) and (Ludo) (Winner)
Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Kumud Mishra (Thappad)
Sandeep Shrivastava (‘Shershaah’),
Himanshu Sharma (‘Atrangi Re’),
Shubham for (‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’),
Anurag Basu (‘Ludo’) (Winner)
Abhishek Chaubey,
Hussain Haidry (‘Ankahi Kahaniya’),
Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (‘Mimi’),
Om Raut (‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’),
Vijayendra Prasad (‘Thalaivii’),
Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (‘83’) (Winner)
Kausar Munir for Lehra Do-83 (Winner)
Irshad Kamil for Rait Zara Si-Atrangi Re
Sayeed Quadri for Shayad-Love Aaj Kal 2
Tanishk Bagchi for Raatan Lambiyan-Shershaah
B Praak & Jaani for Mann Bharrya-Shershaah
AR Rahman (‘99 Songs’), (winner)
Pritam (‘83’),
AR Rahman (‘Atrangi Re’),0
Tanishk Bagchi,
Pritam (‘Ludo’),
Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (‘Shershaah’) (winner)
Jubin Nautiyal for Raatan Lambiyan - Shershaah (winner)
Arijit Singh for Lehra Do-83
Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si-Atrangi Re
Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad-Ludo
B Praak for Mann Bharrya-Shershaah
Shreya Ghoshal for Chaka Chak-Atrangi Re
Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari-Mimi
Jasleen Royal for Ranjha-Shershaah
Asees Kaur for Raatan Lambiyan-Shershaah (winner)
