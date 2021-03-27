Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Fit Physique On Instagram, Says 'still Not Tanned Enough'

Ileana D'Cruz is quote active on Instagram and shares updates about her life quite regularly with fans. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a new photo in a bikini. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her fit physique in white clothes. She also wrote "Still Not Tanned Enough" in the photo.

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her bikini body on Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz's social media presence

Ileana is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her daily life. The actor recently shared a still of herself from her upcoming movie The Big Bull. The actor also wrote how she felt about her character. In the caption, she wrote, "The very moment I read the script, I connected with the character. She’s feisty, shrewd, and gutsy! She looks into every detail, finds hidden insights, and unveils the #MotherOfAllScams secrecy! #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April". Take a look at her post below.

Fans are loving her look in the movie. The post garnered more than five lakh likes and over two thousand comments on Instagram. Several fans wrote that they loved her look in the glasses while several others showered their love through emojis. Actor Nargis Fakhri also admired her beauty and posted emojis in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below.

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

Ileana started her career with Telugu movies. She made her debut in the cinema industry with the Telugu movie Devadasu in the year 2006, in which she played the role of Bhanu. The audience praised Ileana's performance in the movie. She then went on to star in several popular Telugu movies like Pokiri, Khatarnak, Rakhi, and Munna. She also acted in a Tamil movie called Kedi which was released in the year 2008. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Barfi in the year 2012. She then starred in several popular Bollywood movies like Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan, Baaadshaho, Raid, and Amar Akbar and Anthony. She was last seen in 2019 in the movie Pagalpanti in which she played the role of Sanjana. She is currently working on her project called Unfair & Lovely and her film with Abhishek Bachchan called The Big Bull is going to release soon on April 8, 2021.

