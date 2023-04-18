Last Updated:

Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant; A Look At Other Unforgettable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Take a look at some of the unforgettable pregnancy announcements by celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu over the years.

Ileana D'Cruz
Image: Ileana D

Ileana D'Cruz seemingly announced her pregnancy today on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."

Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy through a special post. They captioned, "Our baby..... coming soon."

Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. They announced their pregnancy in 2020 and captioned the post, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a series of photos while announcing their pregnancy news. They captioned, "Four hands, to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts, that will beat in unison.."

Bipasha Basu
Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu flaunted her baby bump while announcing her pregnancy news. She captioned the post, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life."

Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

On January 8, actress Kajal Aggarwal announced her pregnancy with husband through a touching post. She flaunted her pregnancy glow in the photo.

Neha Dhupia
Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy back in 2021. They captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God."

Kalki Koechlin
Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin had announced that she will give birth to her first child with partner Guy Hershberg.  She shared a candid picture of her with her partner in a casual outfit.

Ishita Dutta
Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shared the news of her pregnancy in a special post. She captioned, "Baby on Board." The actress dropped a photo from the beach with a picturesque setting in the backdrop.

Gautam Rode
Image: Gautam Rode/Instagram

The Aksar 2 actor Gautam Rode announced the news of his wife's pregnancy by sharing a video of them together. They captioned, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase."

