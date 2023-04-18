Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant; A Look At Other Unforgettable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Quick links:
Ileana D'Cruz seemingly announced her pregnancy today on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy through a special post. They captioned, "Our baby..... coming soon."
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. They announced their pregnancy in 2020 and captioned the post, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a series of photos while announcing their pregnancy news. They captioned, "Four hands, to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts, that will beat in unison.."
Bipasha Basu flaunted her baby bump while announcing her pregnancy news. She captioned the post, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life."
On January 8, actress Kajal Aggarwal announced her pregnancy with husband through a touching post. She flaunted her pregnancy glow in the photo.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy back in 2021. They captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God."
Kalki Koechlin had announced that she will give birth to her first child with partner Guy Hershberg. She shared a candid picture of her with her partner in a casual outfit.
Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shared the news of her pregnancy in a special post. She captioned, "Baby on Board." The actress dropped a photo from the beach with a picturesque setting in the backdrop.