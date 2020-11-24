Ileana D'Cruz Misses The Sun, Sand And Beaches And This Photo Is Proof

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most popular Indian actresses who predominantly appears in Telugu and Hindi language films. Ileana holds a massive fan following on social media and keeps treating her fans with her beautiful pictures. She is a water baby and often shares pictures of herself in her swimwear.

Today, on her story, Ileana shared a memory from one year ago. In her story, she can be seen in the sun-kissed picture in white two-piece swimwear. She paired her look with sunglasses. She captioned her story by saying that she was in her favourite spot in her favourite swimwear.

Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram story –

Recently, Ileana posted a picture with Randeep Hooda and Balwinder Singh Janjua on her feed. In the post, the three of them were seen wrapping up the shoot for their upcoming film named Unfair & Lovely. In the caption, Ileana was seen teasing Randeep Hooda about being jealous of her friendship with Balwinder Singh. She also wrote about how she would miss working for this movie.

Unfair & Lovely is an upcoming comedy movie by Sony Pictures Films India. This movie would the story of a woman and her fight against colour discrimination who breaks the stereotypes of fair skin as a standard of beauty. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

Ileana made her screen debut in 2006 with Telugu-language film Devadasu. She was seen in Telugu cinema in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi. In Tamil cinema, she has been seen in Kedi and Shankar's Nanban. Later, D'Cruz made her Bollywood film debut with Anurag Basu's movie, Barfi! She is best known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and Rustom among others.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in a comedy film Pagalpanti, in 2019 along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and others. The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, along with Abhishek Bachchan. This movie has been directed by Kookie Gulati and it has been produced by Ajay Devgn.

