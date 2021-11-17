Ileana D'Cruz On 'emotional Moment' During Workout; 'It Tore Me Up A Teeny Tiny Bit'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed her fans and followers that she had an 'emotional moment' during her workout session with her trainer. She revealed that she ended up tearing up a 'teeny tiny bit.' Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a selfie where she can be seen flashing her faded smile. In the caption, she further explained the reason behind her emotional moment. Scroll down to read more.

Ileana reveals she got emotional during a workout session

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ileana D'Cruz also shared a selfie picture where she can be seen happily posing for a selfie while heading to the gym for a workout. She can be seen wearing a black and blue printed gym suit. She captioned the second snap, "Had a moment today that I haven't ever had after a workout before. I got emotional and teared up a teeny tiny bit."

The Rustom actor continued, "Reason? The trainer at the end of the stretching and cool-down said 'now place your hands by your side and just embrace yourself... thank your body for all that it does for you.' And that hit so deep! It was the loveliest feeling ever! Try it and see how you feel as well."

D'Cruz, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with Barfi, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, was already an established actor in the Tamil as well as Telugu entertainment industries. D'Cruz will next be seen in yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy-drama. The film will also star Vidya Balan, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Helmed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is currently being shot in locations across Mumbai and Ooty. Announcing her new film on social media, the Main Tera Hero actor wrote, "Been waiting so long to announce this! So so excited about this film and to be working with these beautiful actors @balanvidya @pratikgandhiofficial @sendhil_rama ♥️ I’m absolutely delighted to be directed by the lovely @shirshagt who knows exactly what she wants and is extracting the best out of me. And a huge shoutout to the film’s producers @applausesocial and @ellipsisentertainment for this casting coup and for backing such a real, relatable and heart-warming subject. And a special big hug to @tanuj.garg for coming to me with this film - I’m so so glad you did!"

Image: Instagram/@ileana_official