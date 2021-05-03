Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And Abortion Rumors, Says 'it Was Bizarre'

Ileana D'Cruz recently appeared in an interview and spoke at length about the baseless rumors being written about her. The Main Tera Hero actor stated there were rumors of her being pregnant doing the rounds and on top of that, it was also being written that she had an abortion. Here is everything you need to know about what Ileana has to say about it.

Ileana D'Cruz's abortion rumors

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz opened up about the kind of rumors that were written about her a few years back. Ileana D'Cruz's relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone in 2018 made headlines and rumors were rife that she was pregnant with his baby. The actor shut down the false news with an Instagram post back then and had captioned it, 'not pregnant'. When asked about the most bizarre things she heard about herself, the Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor said that there have been a few, including the time when she was rumored to be pregnant and had an abortion as well.

Ileana added that it is kind of sad that people actually wrote stuff like that and that it was bizarre. Speaking about another rumor, D'Cruz mentioned that it was once written that she had attempted suicide, which was very sad. The rumor also added the fact that her maid had confirmed the news. Ileana clarified that she didn’t have a maid, and neither did she try to commit suicide.

Ileana D'Cruz's works

On the work front, Ileana D'cruz was last seen in the crime drama movie titled The Big Bull. The movie was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker involved in financial crimes. The movie also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. After working for six years in Tamil and Telugu movies, Ileana made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed movie Barfi!. Since then, the actor has been a part of several Hindi movies, including Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, and Raid.

Image Credits: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram Account