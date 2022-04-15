Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up On Getting Suicidal Thoughts; 'I Hit A Really Low Point'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. The Barfi star is known for being vocal about her body image issues through her unfiltered posts on social media. Moreover, she has talked about her fight with self-confidence and esteem on numerous occasions. She has also been open about her journey with body dysmorphia.

Recently, the actor opened up about getting suicidal thoughts, body issues, and other struggles. Read on to know more.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals getting suicidal thoughts

The Rustom actor, who is known for her empowering thoughts on the everyday struggles of feeling good in your own skin, recently talked about an article that irked her as it suggested that she had attempted suicide due to body issues.

Clearing the air around the same, the actor in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that she has always been self-conscious about her body, but the suicidal thoughts that she used to get were not because of body issues. Ileana said-

“I came across an article because many people messaged me that 'we didn't know this about you.' It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes, I've had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious. that's one aspect."

She further added-

"The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn't related to body issues. Those are two separate issues, so I didn't like the fact that they clubbed them together like that 'oh you know because she had body issues.' I said, 'no,' not to say that if somebody else is going through something like that, you should downplay it."

Ileana D'Cruz's post on body positivity

On February 5, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and shared an unfiltered picture of her stunning red two-piece swimsuit. She later shared the picture on her story with an empowering message on body positivity and how one can easily get sucked into the applications that effortlessly edit bodies in pictures. She wrote, ''So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look 'slimmer,' 'more toned' etc, etc, etc... Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me." Here, take a look at her post-

Image: Instagram/@ileana_official