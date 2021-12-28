Ileana D'Cruz Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Post For Mom; 'There's NO ONE Like You'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing her vacation, workout, and photoshoot pictures on her social media handle to keep her fans updated about her life, and recently, the Rustom actress shared some heartfelt pictures and penned an appreciation post for her mother Samira D'Cruz.

Here take a look at Ileana's post:

Ileana is very close to her mother and it can be clearly seen on her social media handle as the Main Tera Hero actress frequently shares adorable posts with her mother Samira. Posting several selfie pictures with her mother Ileana wrote: "Mama appreciation post because there is literally NO ONE like her My absolute world." Ileana and her mother Samira D'Cruz were all smiles in the picture and the Raid actress gave fresh vibes in a white top. Fans couldn't resist reacting to the post and they directly jumped into the comments sections and wrote some interesting comments. Here take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Most of the users wrote that Ileana exactly looks like her mother and the two look like identical twins.

Some also talked about their gorgeous smiles and wrote:

While other users were amused at how the mother-daughter duo looked so similar

The Barfi actress never shies away from expressing her love for her mother on social media handles and keeps posting pictures with her. \She in her interviews also reveals that her mother frequently calls her, in between shoots, and like all the mothers, she also cooks special delicacies for her daughter. Ileana D'Cruz frequently posts stunning photographs of herself and amuses her fans. Her Instagram is loaded with photographs of her posing for the camera and fans never fail to shower love on her pictures.

Illeana's upcoming projects

On the work front, The Rustom actress was last seen in the 2021 film Big bull opposite actor Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana will next be seen in projects like Tera kya hoga Lovely and Unreasonable And Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda, for which she wrapped up from the shoot and shared the news with her fans on social media. She's also likewise working together with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy on an untitled film.

