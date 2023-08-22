Ileana D'Cruz Plays Peek-a-boo With Koa Phoenix Dolan, Shares New Photo Of Newborn Son

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on August 1. On Tuesday, the Barfi! actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her son as she revelled in the joy of being a mother.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz announced her first pregnancy in April this year.

She is currently living abroad with her partner Michael Dolan.

The actress has named her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of her newborn son

Ileana D'Cruz dropped a photo on her Instagram handle offering her fans and followers a glimpse of the little one's tiny feet. The baby boy was wrapped in a blanket. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Peek-a-boo."

(Ileana D'Cruz has named her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's motherhood journey

On August 5, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she had welcomed a baby boy with her partner Michael Dolan. She shared a monochrome photo of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan sleeping peacefully and wrote in the baby announcement note: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

(Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18 this year | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Since welcoming her firstborn, Ileana has been vocal about her motherhood journey. She has spoken about the complexities of being a new mother as well as her struggles during the phase. Ileana recently shared a post about the rollercoaster of emotions she's felt while navigating motherhood.

Who is Ileana D'Cruz's partner?

A few days ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a goofy glimpse of her partner and thanked him for "having her back". During her pregnancy journey, she introduced her partner to the world by revealing his face but refrained from mentioning his name.

(Ileana D'Cruz is reportedly married to her partner Michael Dolan | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

According to a report in DNA, the actress tied the knot with her partner Michael Dolan on May 13 after dating him for a year.