Ileana D'Cruz Posts A Few Throwback Family Pictures, Says 'she Needs Only One Thing'

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of throwback pictures with her family members. Through the pictures posted, the actor has also mentioned how important family is to her. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they love the close bond which is showcased through the adorable family pictures.

Ileana D’Cruz’s love for family

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently took to social media to speak about how important family is to her. She posted a few monochrome pictures where she could be seen having a lovely time with her close ones. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her two sisters, Eilee D’Cruz and Farrah D’Cruz. They can be seen brightly smiling at the camera in front of a well-lit and decorated house.

In the second picture, she can be seen posing with her sisters and her mother, a young boy who is reportedly her nephew. They can all be seen smiling for the camera while the groupfie is taken from one end. In the last picture, she can be seen posing with her nephew who is seen hugging her closely while she clicks the selfie. She had previously posted this picture on her Instagram story while calling him her “Koala”.

In the caption for the post, actor Ileana D’Cruz has mentioned that the only thing her heart really needs is all in these pictures. She has also added a hashtag which reads out as ‘familia’. Have a look at the pictures from Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has been gearing up for the release of a crime-drama film, The Big Bull. The plot of this film revolves around the major stock market scam which was mainly done by Harshad Mehta during the 1980s and the 1990s. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati who has also contributed to the story of the film.

It stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The Big Bull was expected to have a theatrical release in the year 2020 but was shifted to have an OTT release due to the ongoing pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

