Ileana D'Cruz Recalls Her First Audition, Opens Up On Gender Bias On Film Sets

Ileana D'Cruz is certainly one of the most talented actresses in the country, with films across various industries. She started out with the movie Devadasudu, which was a Telugu film, but went on to act in around 30 films in languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Ileana D'Cruz's movies have always had something new to offer, but the story of her personal struggles is equally inspiring. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experiences about her auditions, first film, and sexism on the sets of her movies.

Ileana on her 'bad' auditions

During her interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about the struggles that she has gone through in the industry. Recalling her initial days when she was starting in the south, she said that her first audition ever was with Sita director Teja, and it felt more like a conversation to her. The Barfi actress said that he was amiable and said that she should smile if she ever messed up because her smile is charming. "I don't know if it was a bad audition, and that's why he asked me to smile", Ileana D'Cruz added laughingly. Ileana also said that she has been lucky because she hasn't had to give an audition.

Her first film

She went on to recollect the memories of her first film and shared that she had ceramic shells dropped on her navel. She said that the director found the navel to be a very feminine part and was known for having sequences where things dropped down on the actresses' belly button. When it came to Ileana, he chose a conch shell to be dropped at her, and it did hurt a little is what the actress said in the interview.

Gender bias on the sets

Ileana D'Cruz's movies have always been diverse, be it in terms of her scripts or the people she has worked along. When she was asked if she has ever fallen prey to sexism, she said that there had been times where her male co-star was given a more fancy car or was more pampered. According to Ileana, as long as her conditions were being met, she did not care about the others. She said that she would rather not overthink what the others are getting and mess up her headspace. She also said that as long as they gave her what she asked for, they could pander and pamper whoever and however they wanted.