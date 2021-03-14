Ileana D'Cruz Reveals How She Met The Person Who Got Her Into Modelling At 15

Indian model and actor, Ileana D'Cruz is known for her works in Hindi and Telugu-language films. The actor made her debut in Telugu-cinema with Devadasu in 2006 opposite Ram Pothineni. Later, she entered Bollywood in 2012 with Anurag Basu directorial Barfi co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Ileana started with modelling in advertisements in the initial years of her career. In an interview, the 34-year-old revealed how she met the person who got into her modelling.

Ileana D'Cruz's first step into modelling

In an interview with ShowBox in 2019, Ileana D'cruz and John Abraham were invited to talk about their film Pagalpanti. When asked about her career as a model and the person who got her into modelling, Ileana replied that she met model Mark Robinson when she was 15 years old. While narrating the whole incident, the Barfi actor said that she would not call Mark Robinson her mentor, but she did meet him when she was very young. Her mother worked in a hotel where Mark happened to be staying, and the manager of the hotel asked her to meet the famous model to take some career advice and get into modelling. Ileana, who called herself 'super shy' then met Mark Robinson who told her that she should get into modelling.

Ileana D'Cruz's videos of modelling

Recently, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her walking down the ramp in a black and golden outfit. The actor also added a second video and captioned it "My two mood (of my many diverse moods)". Fans who have always been drooling over Ileana D'Cruz's videos showered hundreds of comments on this one as well.

Upcoming Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz established her career at first in Telugu cinema with Kick, Jalsa, Pokiri, Julayi, and Nanban. Later, with her debut in 2012 with Barfi, the actor featured in several movies including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid, Mubarakan, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Happy Ending, and Pagalpati. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta. The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgan.

Promo Image Source: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.