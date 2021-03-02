Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Name Of Her 'boyfriend', Shares Picture With Him

Actor Ileana D'cruz is popularly known for her films like Barfi and Rustom. The actor is often seen engaging with her fans on her social media handle. She recently had an 'Ask me Anything' session with her fans and revealed the name of her boyfriend during the interaction.

Ileana D'cruz reveals the name of her boyfriend

A fan asked Ileana her boyfriend's name. Ileana shared a picture with her pet dog, Charlie. She mentioned that he is her true love and her boyfriend. In the picture, Ileana wore a grey t-shirt and black leggings and hugged Charlie. She seemed to be in awe as the dog posed for the camera. Take a look at Ileana D'cruz's boyfriend Charlie.

Ileana was also asked to define true love when she said that it was unconditional and shared a picture with Charlie again. She was asked to share a BTS picture from her film shoot of Barfi. She shared a hilarious picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of her film. She was also asked what her favourite outfit from her wardrobe was. She shared a picture in her unicorn onesie and mentioned that she loved wearing it. Here are Ileana D'cruz's photos from her Instagram.

Ileana D'cruz's latest pictures and videos from her Instagram

Ileana shared a video of herself from one of her fashion shows. She was seen wearing a black stunning outfit and walked through the rain holding a part of her dress on her head. She mentioned that she did not have an umbrella and that's the least she could do to protect herself from the rain. She also shared a selfie of herself captured in her car. She wrote, "Sunshiny days and squinty happy eyes." She shared a picture from her vacation to the Maldives. She wore a black bikini and covered herself with a scarf. She also wore a black cap on her head. She wrote, "On days I’m not so sure of myself...still moving forward." Here are Ileana D'cruz's photos from her Instagram.

