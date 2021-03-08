Ileana D'Cruz Reveals What She Cannot Do Because Of 'killer Workouts'

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. She is also quite active on social media with more than 13 million followers on Instagram. The actor regularly shares updates about her workout and fitness for her fans on her social media handle. She recently took to her Instagram and talked about what she cannot do right now because of her gruelling workout sessions. For all who are wondering about Ileana D'Cruz's fitness and her Instagram post, here is everything you need to know.

Ileana D'Cruz shares what she can't do because of her workout

Ileana D'Cruz took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in traditional attire. The throwback picture is a still from her movie Mubarakan. She is dressed in red Indian traditional wear and has her hands above her head as she holds a dupatta. Ileana D'Cruz mentioned that she is not able to raise her arms because of her killer workouts in the hilarious post on her Instagram. She captioned the picture as, “I can’t do this with my arms right now thanks to my killer workouts so here’s a picture of me doing it instead #tb #mubarakan #workoutbekillingme”.

Netizens react to Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram handle, netizens flooded the comments section of the post. Various fans had a good laugh on the post while several fans reacted with heart and fire emojis. Several fans praised her for her beautiful look in the old picture too. Here is a look at some of the comments on Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post.

Ileana D'Cruz's fitness

Ileana D'Cruz is known as one of the fittest celebrities who regularly spend time in the gym. Her social media posts often give her fans fitness goals. She also advises her fans to indulge in a healthy lifestyle for their mind and body. She had earlier shared a picture on her Instagram where she advised her fans to take care of themselves. Here is a look at Ileana D'Cruz's photo.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie The Big Bull. The biographical crime movie will focus on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. She will also be seen next in the social comedy Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

