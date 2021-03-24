Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpses Of Her Role In 'The Big Bull': 'She’s Feisty, Shrewd, Gutsy'

Ileana D’Cruz on March 23, 2021, took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her character in The Big Bull. Ileana D’cruz in The Big Bull is all set to play the character of a newspaper reporter who unveils a scam. She can be seen dressed for the part of a reporter on duty in the pictures she has shared. Her character in the movie can be seen sporting black-rimmed glasses and Ileana D’Cruz is also wearing a kurta with a stole in most of the pictures. One of the pictures also shows her surrounded by a field of reporters with microphones jutting out of their hands.

Ileana D'Cruz talks about her character in The Big Bull

Ileana D’Cruz wrote about her character and why she had been drawn to the part in her caption. She said that from the very first time that she read the script she had really connected with her character in the movie. She called her character in The Big Bull, “feisty, shrewd, and gutsy”. She also commented on her intelligence and precision by saying that it was her eye for details that helped her to unveil what she called “the mother of all scams”. She ended her caption by saying that the film will release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar VIP on April 8, 2021.

Many of Ileana D’cruz’s followers commented on her look and her caption. They wished her well for her upcoming project and said they had high hopes for the film. Most of her followers commented by saying that she looked really lovely in her role as a reporter and that the glasses suited her. They said that this was a look that she should stick to in the long run as it enhanced her beauty. Other fans commented by saying that they loved her and that she had their support every step of the way.

The Big Bull is set in the India in the ’70s and ’80s and is based on the true story of Harshad Mehta who would stop at nothing to become India's first billionaire. The Big Bull cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and others apart from Ileana D’Cruz. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Promo Source: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.