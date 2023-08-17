Ileana D'Cruz recently embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on August 1. The Barfi actress has now shared happy photos of the baby's father. She had shared photos of him earlier as well but this is the first time she has done so after becoming a mother.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz is currently living abroad with her partner.

The actress revealed the face of her partner during her ninth month of pregnancy.

The actress announced her Pregnancy in April this year.

Ileana D'Cruz shares a goofy glimpse of partner

Ileana D'Cruz took to social media and shared a photo of her partner. In the photo, he was seen cuddling their pet cat while lying on the bed. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "Cuddle bugs."

(Ileana D'cruz shares glimpse of her partner earlier this morning | Image: Ileana d'Cruz/Instagram)

Who is Ileana D'Cruz's partner?

According to a report in DNA, Ileana D'Cruz has already tied the knot with her partner Michael Dolan. They got hitched after dating each other for a year. The couple reportedly got married on May 13, days after the actress announced the pregnancy on social media. However, there has no been official confirmation on the same. Other details about her partner, such as his age and profession, are yet to be revealed.

(Ileana D'cruz is currently living abroad with her partner Michael Dolan | Image: Ileana DCruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy journey

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18. She took to social media and shared two photos as she shared the news with her fans. One photo featured an onesie, the other one offered a glimpse of the actress wearing a pendant with 'Mama' written on it. Since then, Ileana has been vocal about her pregnancy journey. She has spoken about her cravings as well as her struggles during the phase.