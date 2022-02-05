Ileana D'Cruz Shares Post On Body Positivity With Unedited Pic Of Herself; Fans Drop Heart

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is known for her being vocal about the body image issue via her unfiltered posts on social media. The Rustom actor had, on various occasions, opened up about her fight with self-confidence and esteem whilst being in front of the camera or being photographed. The actor's raw and empowering thoughts on the everyday struggles of feeling good in your own skin have resonated with many fans over the years.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old actor got candid about dealing with depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder during the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in 2017. The Rustom actor's constant efforts to spread awareness on mental health was also recognized as she was honoured with the Woman of Substance Award. Her recent post also resonated with many as she shared an unfiltered picture of her in a swimsuit.

Ileana D'Cruz's post on body positivity

Taking to her Instagram on February 5, the actor shared an unfiltered picture of her stunning in a red two-piece swimsuit. She later shared the picture on her story with an empowering message on body positivity and how one can easily get sucked into the applications that effortlessly edit bodies in pictures.

She wrote, ''So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look 'slimmer,' 'more toned' etc, etc, etc... Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me." Ileana D'Cruz post was met with an overwhelming response where fans got candid about their own struggles with body issues while many thanked her for sharing the picture.

As mentioned earlier, the actor has been vocal about her body dysmorphia as in a post from 2015, the actor talked about how she was struggling to accept her body. She wrote, ''I struggle every single day with trying to love my body just the way it is. You would think that given the line of work I'm in, there's no reason for me not to love the way I look,'' she continued, ''But I struggle every, single, day. And I try to hide behind that makeup and those camera angles.''

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will be next seen in the movie Unfair & Lovely.

(Image: Instagram/@ileana_official)