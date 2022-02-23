Ileana D'Cruz Shares Quirky Picture After Reaching 14 Million Followers On Instagram

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing her vacation, workout, and photoshoot pictures on her social media handle to keep her fans updated about her life. Ileana enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. From bikini pictures to glimpses from her trips, Ileana’s Instagram handle is full of interesting posts.

Recently, the Barfi actor clocked 14 million followers on her Instagram. Marking the special occasion, Illeana took to her Instagram handle and shared a quirky picture and also penned a heartwarming note for her fans and followers.

Ileana D'Cruz completes 14 million followers on Instagram

On Wednesday, actor Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation. In the photo, the Rustom actor was donned in a lilac colour bikini, she completed her look with hoop earrings and bangles. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her svelte curves. Sharing the picture, the Main Tera Hero actor captioned the post as "14 Million love 🥺♥️Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are 🥰😍". Here take a look at her post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Congratulations♥️ I'm your biggest fan ♥️" another wrote "You are pretty." while the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticon. Earlier Illeana had penned her thoughts on body positivity.

Ileana D'Cruz's post on body positivity

On February 5 Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram, the actor shared an unfiltered picture of her stunning in a red two-piece swimsuit. She later shared the picture on her story with an empowering message on body positivity and how one can easily get sucked into the applications that effortlessly edit bodies in pictures. She wrote, ''So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look 'slimmer,' 'more toned' etc, etc, etc... Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me." Here take a look at her post-

Image: Instagram@ileana_official