Ileana D'Cruz Shares 'The Big Bull' Motion Poster Saying, 'Bada Banna Hai? Toh Bada Socho'

Baadshaho actor Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for the release of her next flick The Big Bull. The film is set to feature Ileana in the role of a journalist and is helmed by filmmaker Kookie V Gulati of Prince fame. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar rather than releasing it theatrically. Ahead of the film's trailer release on March 19, Ileana shared a motion poster of The Big Bull.

Ileana D'Cruz shares motion poster of The Big Bull

Ileana D'Cruz's next flick The Big Bull is all set to release online in April. Recently, the first teaser of the film was released and now taking to Instagram, Ileana posted a motion poster with the caption that read, "Bada banna hai? Toh bada socho! #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip. #TheBigBullTrailer out in 2 days!" Take a look at the motion poster of The Big Bull below.

About The Big Bull's cast

The Big Bull will see Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The movie is said to be inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta and will focus on his financial crimes over a time span of 10 years. Abhishek will be essaying the lead role of Hemant Shah in the film while the other significant actors in the cast include Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, Lekha Prajapati, Sumit Vats and Sanjeev Pandey, apart from Ileana D'Cruz.

A look at Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Besides The Big Bull, the actor will also be seen in a film titled Unfair and Lovely which is expected to release in October of this year. The movie has been helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The social comedy film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and features Randeep Hooda as the male lead.

Being a known name in Telugu films, Ileana made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Barfi and has featured in popular films like Main Tera Hero, Raid among others. The actor was last seen in 2019 Hindi movie Pagalpanti and before that in 2018 Telugu movie Amar Akbar Anthony.