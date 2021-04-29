Ileana D'Cruz Speaks About How She Manages To Handle Her Emotions In Public; Read

Ileana D'Cruz got up, close and personal in one of her recent interviews. The Big Bull actor opened up about her struggle with mental health, body shaming issues, and her work in Bollywood. She also has a message for her fans. Let's take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's revelations.

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about handling her emotions

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana spoke about how sometimes she has been a bit hard on herself. She was asked how she manages to handle her emotions, especially when going through a bad phase since as a celebrity she is expected to be cheerful all the time. The actor said that she tries to make everyone comfortable around her by keeping a friendly attitude.

Speaking further about how she is sometimes harsh with herself. She recounted one of the past incidents where she was photographed when she was not in a good mood and was caught off guard. She scolded herself for appearing the way she did. Later she realised that people can be caught off guard and it's okay.

Ileana urges her fans to consult a therapist

Considering how mental health issues are still taboo in India, Ileana said that you are not living your life to the fullest if you do it the way others want you to. She strongly advocated that visiting a therapist is a good thing if one finds the need for it. She said that it is okay to cry, and is not wrong to have a breakdown. She concluded by saying that we need to ease up and just listen when the other person talks. Life would be so much easier and healthier if we are sensitive when someone speaks up.

About Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut in Bollywood in Barfi! starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She is known for her Telugu films like Pokkiri, Julayi, Jalsa, Devadasu, to name a few. She was last seen in The Big Bull which is based on the life of Harshad Mehta. She will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda. The movie is a social comedy that explores India's obsession with fair skin.

