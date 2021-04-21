Ileana D’Cruz Talks About Her Film 'Unfair & Lovely'; Says, 'Colour Doesn't Define Beauty'

Ileana D’Cruz is all set to be the part of a movie that revolves around India's obsession with fair skin. The movie is titled Unfair & Lovely and will also feature Randeep Hooda in the lead role. In a recent interview, Ileana D’Cruz talked about how colour doesn't define beauty. Read further to know what she said.

Ileana D’Cruz talks about her upcoming movie

In an interview with PTI, the actor talks about the story and how it is beautifully written. She said that it is an entertaining story that touches a very sensitive topic. She added that the story will give a human perspective to the issue and that people will relate to it. The actor continued that it will open the minds of people and make them less narrow-minded when it comes to colour in the country. Talking about the obsession of Indians with fair skin and how she thinks that colour has nothing to do with beauty, the actor said that "colour doesn't define beauty". She further compared the quote with night skies and said that it is similar to saying that sky is not beautiful at night but it is given one can see the stars.

She also talked about Bollywood's standards for women and said that there are all sorts of women in the industry who are equally "loved and are successful". She further said that she takes pride in that there are different and unconventional-looking women in the Bollywood industry. She added, "There is this obsession not in the film industry but more so in the country." The actor stated that she doesn't know if one should blame the film industry because of the way they idolize women.

More about Ileana D’Cruz's movie Unfair & Lovely

The movie marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua. The story of the movie revolves around a dusky woman who faces social prejudice and the way that she deals with it. The movie is set in Harayana and is produced by Sony Pictures Film India and is slated to be released later this year.

Promo Image Source: Ileana D’Cruz's Instagram