Ileana D'Cruz Turns 'sun Baby' In Latest Instagram Post, Fans Shower Praises

Actor Ileana D’Cruz is quite an avid social media user as she often takes to Instagram to share updates of her whereabouts regularly with fans. On Thursday, April 8, the Phata Poster Nikla Hero star shared another stunning picture of herself on the photo-sharing application. Upon seeing the picture, fans of the actor have gone all out to flood her comment section with heaps of praise for Ileana.

Ileana D’Cruz turns ‘Sun baby’

In the photo, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen flaunting her gorgeous skin as she embraces the sun rays coming from her window. The actor opted to don a white casual ensemble while clicking the sun-kissed selfie and hailed herself as a ‘sun baby’. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a lot of attention from netizens as they gushed to talk about her beauty. The new post within just a few hours raked more than 2 lakh likes and a more than thousand comments. While some hailed the picture as ‘awesome’, another user wrote, “the sun looks brighter today”. Meanwhile, many simply dropped heart and fire emoticons to swamp her comment section. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This post comes just a few hours after the diva braced her fans about her upcoming movie, The Big Bull. Ileana wrote, “Watch the story of #TheBigBull unfold today at 7:30 pm on @disneyplushotstarvip. The end will shock you!”. Take a look at the post here:

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is a forthcoming crime drama flick. Apart from Ileana, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn, the plot of the upcoming film is based on the infamous Harshad Mehta scam. Based on real-life events, the movie traces the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a financial crime over a period of 10 years from 1980 to 1990.

The production of the movie went on floors in September 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film decided to release the film digitally via Disney + Hotstar. The film will stream online from 7.30 pm today.

