Ileana D'Cruz Was Supposed To Mark Her Bollywood Debut With THIS Film In 2007, Not 'Barfi'

Ileana D'Cruz made her on-screen debut with the Telugu language film Devadasu in 2006 which became the year's first major commercial success and she also won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant Award- South. In the same year, Ileana made her Tamil film debut with Kedi alongside Ravi Krishnan and Tamannah and the film was a commercial success. Ileana made her Bollywood debut with the film Barfi! alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 2012 and she earned nationwide recognition for the film. The film was critically acclaimed and a major commercial success and she won several awards including 'Most Promising Newcomer-Female' at Screen Awards, Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant, and many more. Illeana D'Cruz is known for making successful film debuts but did you know she was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with a different film?

Ileana D'Cruz was supposed to mark Bollywood debut in this 2007 film

Illeana D'cruz was supposed to debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the film Black Diamond. According to IMDb, she signed the film along with Gangster star Shiney Ahuja and Chak De India star Chitrashi Rawat. The film was directed by Indrajeet Lankesh who has directed films like Monalisa, Thuntuta, Aishwarya, and many more. They shot a schedule in South Africa but the film got shelved due to financial reasons.

A look at Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ilena D'Cruz established herself in Telugu Cinema with the hit films like Jalsa, Kich, Julaiya and, many more. After making a successful debut in Anurag Kashyap's Barfi!, Ileana became a well-known face in Bollywood and she has starred in a bunch of hit Bollywood movies including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid, and many more. On the work front, she will be appearing in the film The Big Bull directed by Kooki Gulati which is slated to release on April 8, 2021. The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgan and will star Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, Varun Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and many more. The crime thriller drama is based on the real story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life that involves his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. She has also completed the filming of Unfair & Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda and the film is slated to release in 2021.

Promo Image Source: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram