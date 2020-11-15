Ileana D'Cruz's List Of Awards & Nominations; Best Female Debut To Best Actress & More

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu film Devadasu. Later in 2012, the actor made her huge Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. In her 14 years career span, Ileana D'Cruz won and was nominated for several prestigious awards. Let us take a look at some of the awards grabbed by the star for her performances in movies.

In 2007, Ileana D'Cruz won 'Best Female Debut' for her Telugu debut Devadasu. She won the award at Filmfare Awards South. For her film Jalsa, the actor won two 'Best Actress' awards in the year 2009. Ileana was honoured with the awards at Santosham Film Awards and South Scope Style Awards. For the same film, Ileana was also nominated for 'Best Actress (Telugu)' category at Filmfare Awards South.

In the year 2012, Ileana D'Cruz received 'Fresh Face' award at Vogue Beauty Awards. In the same year, ETC Bollywood Business Awards also acknowledged the star with 'Most Profitable Debut (Female)' for her film Barfi. She also won a Filmfare Award for 'Best Female Debut' for Barfi.

Ileana D'Cruz won maximum awards for her Bollywood debut Barfi!. Screen Awards nominated the star into two categories 'Most Promising Newcomer – Female' and 'Best Supporting Actress'. She won the award for 'Most Promising Newcomer – Female'. Zee Cine Awards also honoured Ileana with Best Female Debut.

Star Guild Awards and Times of India Film Awards acknowledged Ileana D'Cruz with 'Best Female Debut' for her Bollywood debut in 2012. Some of Ileana's nominations for Barfi! include 'Superstar of Tomorrow – Female' at Stardust Awards, 'Best Supporting Actress' at Filmfare Awards, 'Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut' at BIG Star Entertainment Awards and many more.

For Ileana D'Cruz's Main Tera Hero, the actor won 'Life OK WOW Performance' award at Life OK Now Awards. She was also nominated for 'Life OK Now – Actor' (Female), however, she lost this category. Ileana D'Cruz's movies that gained her nominations at popular award shows include Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom and Raid.

