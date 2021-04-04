Ileana D'Cruz's Top 5 Bollywood Films As Per IMDb; From 'Barfi' To 'Happy Ending'

Indian actor Ileana D'Cruz is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language cinema. She made her acting debut with the Telugu-language film Devadasu in 2006 and then starred in several Tamil and Hindi films. Here are the top five Ileana D'Cruz's Bollywood movies as per IMDb.

Barfi!

Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu directorial Barfi!. The film cast Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. Ileana played the role of Shruti Ghosh, a Bengali young girl, who falls in love with a dumb and deaf boy, Barfi, but later leaves him. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance. It is one of the top Ileana D'Cruz's movies with an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

Raid

The film Raid is based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in 1980. The film cast Ajay Devgan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Ileana played the role of Malini Patnaik, the wife of the head Income Tax officer. The film released on March 16, 2018, and grossed over Rs. 140 crores. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4.

Rustom

Ileana starred opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2016 film Rustom. It is the story of a naval officer Rustom played by Akshay Kumar, whose wife Cynthia, played by Ileana, cheats on him with their close friend, Vikram. Rustom is then accused of murdering Vikram. The film grossed over Rs. 210 crores and has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10.

Mubarakan

The film Mubarakan has an IMDb rating of 5.5 and cast Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Karan and Charan, identical twins, and their love interests Shruti and Nafisa. Ileana played the role of Shruti in the movie.

Happy Ending

Ileana D'Cruz starred in the film Happy Ending opposite Saif Ali Khan in 2014. The film also cast Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Govinda, and Rahul Nath in supporting roles. The film is the story of an author Yudi, who suffers from writer's block as his publishers stop supporting him. Ileana played the role of an author named Aanchal Reddy in the film. The film came out on November 21, 2014, and has an IMDb rating of 5.4.

