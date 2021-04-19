Ileana D'Cruz's Twitter Account Hacked, 'The Big Bull' Actor Urges Fans To 'ignore Tweets'

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, on Saturday, took to the story session of her verified Instagram handle to inform her fans and 31.1M Insta fam that her Twitter account had been hacked. In a note post, D'Cruz wrote that she does not have "access" to her Twitter account and she "believes" it has been "hacked". She also urged her fans to "ignore" any "tweets or messages" shared or sent via the account. On the other hand, no update from the actor about re-storing the Twitter account has been given yet.

Ileana D'Cruz's Twitter account hacked

A peek into Ileana D'Cruz's Twitter

On the other hand, no tweets have been shared on the Rustom actor's Twitter feed, post her announcement on the story session of Instagram. Her last tweet dates back to April 15, via which she extended gratitude towards the audience for lauding her latest outing The Big Bull. On the same date, Ileana also expressed her concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in India while requesting everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear a face mask "over the nose and mouth". On Twitter, Ileana boasts over 2.7M followers.

It’s heartbreaking seeing the insane rise of cases in India...I’m so fortunate to be safe but please please please stay home and do not step out unless absolutely essential! It’s the simplest way to reduce the spread of infection ðŸ™ðŸ¼ my love and respect to healthcare workers ♥ï¸ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) April 15, 2021

Ileana D'Cruz's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, more than the micro-blogging site, the Main Tera Hero actor is active on the photo-video-sharing platform. Her Instagram feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits and selfies of the actor. In her latest post, which is a video, she can be seen flaunting her "shexy face" in a boomerang video.

In the video, the Pagalpanti actor can be seen sporting an all-white look while keeping her sleek hair open. Presumably, the video was shot during her latest photoshoot. So far, the video has managed to bag more than 1M views and is still counting.

On the professional front, as mentioned earlier, the 34-year-old actor is basking in the success of her film, The Big Bull. The film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 8, 2021, for its VIP subscribers. The film, based on a real-life economical scam, also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

She will be next seen in a social comedy-drama, titled Unfair & Lovely. Filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua will don the hat of the director and Randeep Hooda will play the male lead in the upcoming film.

