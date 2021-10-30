Ileana Drops Snaps After Cutting Fingers In Kitchen; Says It Made Her 'cry Like A Child'

Actor Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed her fans and followers that she had an accident in the kitchen. She revealed that she ended up cutting herself. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a selfie showing her bandaged fingers. She wrote that the pain made her ‘cry like a child’. Scroll down to read more.

Ileana shares pictures of her bandaged fingers

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ileana D'Cruz also shared a boomerang video where she can be seen saying that such kitchen mishaps were common for her. She captioned the first snap, "Sliced two of my fingers bad while cooking and then proceeded to cry like a child while trying to maneuver the not-so-easy task of putting bandaids on." In the follow-up post, the Rustom star added, "Also I’ve sliced my fingers so many times, it’s a wonder I still have fingers! However on another note - there’s ABSOLUTELY no shame in crying."

It was only recently, D'Cruz was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she chatted with the paparazzi. Several videos took over the internet where she can be heard asking them to stay safe. The Barfi star also wished them 'Happy Diwali.'

D'Cruz, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with Barfi, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, was already an established actor in the Tamil as well as Telugu entertainment industries. Recently, while celebrating nine years of Barfi, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and shared black and white stills from her movie. The pictures also featured Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. As she shared the pictures, Ileana wrote, 'Eternally special' with a heart emoticon and #Barfi. Set in the 1970s, the film depicts the story of Murphy 'Barfi' Johnson a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling played by Ranbir, and his relationships with two women, Shruti played by Ileana and Jhilmil played by Priyanka.

She has been part of successful movies like Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, and Raid. Earlier this year, Ileana made her digital debut with director Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. The film was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker involved in financial crimes. Ileana will be seen next in the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.

