Illeana D'cruz Shares Making Of 'The Big Bull Ka Safar's' Abhishek Bachchan As Hemant Shah

As the release date of The Big Bull is nearing, actors are promoting their upcoming film with full fledge. Actor Illeana D’Cruz who will be seen in a pivotal role in the film shared a character video on her Instagram account. Illeana D'cruz will be seen as a news reporter in the film. She shared a video of actor Abhishek Bachchan's strong character as Hemant Shah, in the upcoming crime drama film. Check out Illeana D'Cruz's video below.

Illeana shares Hemant's character video

Illeana D’cruz took to Instagram to announce that actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as Hemant Shah in the film The Big Bull. She further wrote, “Junior’ Bachchan se The ‘Big’ Bull ka Safar! Watch what went behind the making of @bachchan to Hemant Shah’s character. #TheBigBull, releasing in just 3 days!”(sic). Abhishek Bachchan, in the video, defined his character, Hemant Shah, as a normal guy, at first glance, who is trying to get his life into line and trying to achieve his dream. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years from 1980 to 1990.

Ajay Devgn, who is the co-producer of the film said that Abhishek Bachchan was their first choice for the film since he has always been associated with Ajay’s production house and is also a fabulous actor. Actor Sohum Shah, who will be seen as Hemant Shah’s brother in the film shared in the video, “Hemant Shah’s character is quite dynamic, courageous but at the same time, he’s also arrogant.”

Actor Nikita Dutta who will be seen as Hemant Shah’s wife in the film believes Hemant Shah’s character is intimidating and any actor who could pull off the role easily was Abhishek Bachchan. The Big Bull's cast includes Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles while actors Nikita Dutta, Illeana D’Cruz, Sumit Vats, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, and Sohum Shah play supporting roles in the film. Amid the Pandemic, makers have decided to release the film on OTT, on April 8, 2021.

(Image Source: Illeana D Cruz/Instagram)