'I’m Grateful': Gulshan Devaiah Celebrates 10 Years In Bollywood, Fans Congratulate Him

Gulshan Devaiah celebrates 10 years in Bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah took to Instagram to announce that he has completed 10 years in Bollywood. He shared a post in which he wrote, "I’m better now than ten years from today. So much better in every way. I came with dreams in my eyes, & fire in my belly. Some came true, not too much too soon, And the fire, it’s still going steady. Been a bit lucky…yeah it’s true. It’s been a good journey, not a great one, But hey! I’m just getting started, I am far from done. I do feel pride, for I’ve done this on my own, but like it is said, I‘ve also had a bit of fortune. Thanks for your love, and support, On an endless river, I row my boat. Yours sincerely, Gulshan Devaiah". In the caption, he wrote, "My first decade in Bollywood! Class of 2011 #22ndApril #10yearsinBollywood Thank you all !! I’m grateful for all the love & support. See you at the cinemas!! Cinema Zindabad!!". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Gulshan's post. Several celebrities like Shreya Dhanwarthary, Kubbra Sait, and Sobhita Dhulipala also congratulated him and commented on his post. One user wrote, "Always love to see you on the screen" whereas another user wrote, "Boss of the cosmos going strong". Check out some of the reactions from his post below

Gulshan Devaiah made his debut with Shaitan in which he played the role of Karan Chaudhary. The film revolves around Amrita who befriends a few people whose daily activities are related to drugs, alcohol, and sex. One day, they get involved in a hit-and-run case and realize that their lives are now out of their control. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Shiv Panditt, Nei Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah are a part of the cast of the film.

Promo Image Source: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

