'I'm Happy...': Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Troll Who Called His Acting 'third Rate'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is garnering love for his latest release The Big Bull recently gave a befitting reply to a netizen who mocked his acting skills. The actor who is known for his witty remarks and replies addressed a Twitter user who commented on his acting skills and considered Scam 1992 'far superior.'

Abhishek Bachchan on The Big Bull's comparison with Scam 1992

A Twitter user posted that he recently watched The Big Bull and scorned that Abhishek Bachchan 'did not disappoint with his 3rd rate so-called acting in a poorly scripted & badly film.' He further hailed Pratik Gandhi and his starrer Scam 1992 as ' superior.' Abhishek gave a befitting reply to the netizens and wrote, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film." The netizens who were quite unhappy with the reply of the actor, in another thread called his gesture 'bullying & trolling.' The netizens claimed that the actor could not even take criticism from a viewer. He also mentioned that people might be thinking his reply as 'humble, cool' but it isn't.

As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles.@ajaydevgn @DisneyplusHSVIP — à¤¡à¥‰. à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¥à¤°à¤® à¤œà¥‹à¤¶à¥€ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sushanthjoshi) April 8, 2021

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

I am surprised to see people think this tweet by @juniorbachchan as cool, humble reply to a troll, but pl read it, this is bullying & trolling. This man cann't even take criticism by a viewer.

Accept the reality Mr. Junior & other trolls. Have a good day. — à¤¡à¥‰. à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¥à¤°à¤® à¤œà¥‹à¤¶à¥€ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sushanthjoshi) April 9, 2021



Earlier, a netizen tweeted to Abhishek that he/she had watched Scam 1992 and asked ‘one reason’ to watch The Big Bull. Abhishek had quickly responded to the netizen and wrote 'I'm in it.’ Abhishek also opened up on the comparisons in an interview. He had then stated that it was not new for him to be compared, since comparisons to his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had been common for him. However, he stated that Pratik Gandhi, the lead of Scam 1992 had given a ‘fantastic’ performance and wished him good luck for his future. Meanwhile, the Kookie Gulati directorial film was released on April 8 on Disney+Hoststar. Apart from Abhisehk, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla and Sohum Shah.

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021

I’m in it. ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤£ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

(Image credit: PTI/ ANI/ Facebook)