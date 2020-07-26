I'm Nowhere In Bollywood Despite 70 Films; Karan Johar Enjoys Monopoly: Shailendra Singh

Making it big in the film industry is considered tough, but the challenges don’t end there. One could do multiple films, deliver hits, but still not become a ‘part of Bollywood’, as netizens and numerous stars like Kangana Ranaut have been claiming in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Another name to claim that he suffered because of a ‘gang’ was Shailendra Singh, who stated that despite producing 70 films, he was never invited to major events like the International Film Festival of India or Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry as people like Karan Johar ‘enjoyed monopoly.’

One of the panellists on Republic TV, Shailendra Singh stated that he wanted to ‘truthfully focus on a larger agenda.’ He said, “I am heartbroken that we don’t have Sushant anymore in the film industry because he decided to leave us, which is unfortunate. The other reason I am a part of this debate, is that I do not want another Sushant to happen, that is really critical."

"Being a part of the industry, let me clarify, what I feel is relevant, because there are few people who can take the stress, this bullying, this Bollywood mafia pushing you in a corner, and some people can’t take it, I guess Sushant was not a weak person, but he was a person who decided, to leave this miserable, dirty world of people pushing him in a corner. But I’ll tell what happens to people like me," he continued.

Singh said, "I have produced and released close to 70 motion pictures in Bollywood, you don’t know this fact and lot of people don’t know this fact. I never was invited to any IFFI or FICCI event, whatsoever because there is a gang who want to ensure that people like me are not able to do mainstream cinema, so if you go through my work, it is always been termed as 'boutique cinema',' multiplex cinema'."

Singh, who has produced National Award-winning films like Page 3 and Traffic Signal, said, "When I said people, I meant someone like Karan Johar, which is unfortunate because I am not anyone who goes out and takes names. Karan Johar seems like he’s got a monopoly and that’s the way it actually functions, because he currently has a monopolistic power in the industry, not just to do what he wants to do, but also to ensure other people do what he wants them to do, not just for his films, but otherwise also. That nexus goes to talent management agencies, it goes to the writers, directors, it is a very strong nexus and lobby."

"Don’t forget the fact that Bollywood is as famous as politics in our country. Bollywood icons can make or break the future of our country. These people ensure that I, after making all the films I made, I don’t feature anywhere in industry, I was depressed, disgusted, and fortunately I had other avenues,” the producer continued.

Shailedra Singh also said, “Bollywood is an extremely glamorous industry and it also has a lot of money. It is consumed not just in India, it is a phenomena on the entire planet. Imagine if you have the power to control what happens in the business of Bollywood and its creativity and you also lobby what the artists say and do, it is an extremely powerful position to be in.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the likes of Karan Johar had ‘systematically sabotaged’ Sushant’s career. Though Karan Johar is yet to be summoned in Sushant’s death investigation, his manager and his production house Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoora Mehta have been summoned by the Mumbai Police. Despite the police ruling out foul play, they are investigating the angle of his alleged ouster from films and reported boycott, as they questioned over 35 names including numerous celebrities.

