'I'm Taking Viewers Into Real & Unreal World': Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On Ankahi Kahaniya

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is associated with several projects currently. The director is constantly pushing herself to deliver more interesting and challenging stories. She also has a story in the upcoming film Ankahi Kahaniya, yet another anthology film by Netflix. The film explores the love stories of three different couples with their own life struggles. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently revealed she decided to look beyond the formulaic romance tales in her segment.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's segment in the anthology has a man who finds love in mannequins. The story ravels through loneliness and finding love in different things. In a recent interview with PTI, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "My idea with each story is to challenge myself If you just say the expected, then I don't think I am evolving as a storyteller. Expecting the expected is boring, expecting the unexpected is surprising, and at the same time, curiosity, and happiness is there." She also added the thought of the story came from Piyush Gupta.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari certainly enjoyed working with Abhishek Banerjee, who brought his character Pradeep to life. Talking about the story, the Panga director said, "It did feel that it was important to look inward and understand the idea of love... Like, the circumstances, the environment he stays in, it just felt that it was right to tell a story like that." Moreover, the film draws a thin line between solitude and loneliness and reality and fantasy. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also talked about her audience's point of watching the film. She said, "I am taking the viewers into the real and unreal world." She further shared how filmmaking is three dimensional and has the director, actors and audience's different points of view.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's experience of making Ankahi Kahaniya

Taing to Instagram, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari once shared how she enjoyed making the short film for the anthology. The director shared a photo with the cast of her film and wrote how making the film was like going back to storytelling for her. She wrote, "This day felt like a little get away after staying indoors for almost 8 months. Making #ankahikahaniya was going back to the love of filmmaking and everyone felt one as @nowitsabhi @tjbhanu and my whole cast and crew had dealt with the same treacherous pandemic. All same yet different. A new way of normal. A new way of working and thinking." "This Ankahi Kahani will always be a special first after lockdown opened. Reflecting & absorbing life and unsaid emotions too," she added.

