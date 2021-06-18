Imran Khan Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Imara, Fans Chime 'long Time'

Actor Imran Khan, who called it off with her wife Avantika Malik, was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Imara at a Mumbai beach. In a rare appearance, Imran was spotted walking up to the beach while enjoying the rainy season. Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor along with his sister and daughter while strolling on the beach.

Imran Khan makes rare public appearance with daughter

Imran Khan was seen in a black raincoat, a face mask, and dark gumboots. Imara wore a bright pink raincoat over her dress and wore pink gumboots. They were seen with his sister, who was carrying an umbrella. As the paparazzi asked about his wellbeing, Imran appeared to be asking them to clear the way. He quickly got to his car and left the beach. Imran’s fans who were surprised to see him after a long time took to the comment section and asked him about his well-being.

'After a long time

One of the users wrote, “ Seeing him after a decade.” Another user wrote, “I feel like I can hear Kabhi Kabhi Aditi in the background Can you guys hear?.” A third user who was surprised to see him after a long break wrote, “long time.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Seeing him after so long.” Imran made his acting debut with his uncle Aamir Khan's production, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa. He later starred in films such as Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyar Mein.

Imran has reportedly separated from his wife Avantika Malik. They got married in 2011. Rumors of their separation gained steam in 2019 although neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. Avantika often shares cryptic posts on being hurt and abandoned on social media. Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed last year that Imran has quit acting. He told Hindustan Times then that his best friend Imran Khan is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. He had also said that Imran and he have been with each other for almost 18 years.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram/IMRANKHAN/Facebook

