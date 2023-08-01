Imran Khan Open To Returning To Films But There's A Condition

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. After that the actor made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018. He, however, stayed away from from acting. Now, Imran has dropped a hint about making a comeback.

2 things you need to know

Imran Khan made his acting debut as an adult in 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

The actor went on to work in a few movies before quitting in 2015.

Imran Khan states condition for acting comeback

It all started with a post shared by Zeenat Aman on her Instagram handle. In the comment section, one of the fans wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Even Zeenat has made her comeback, I don't know when my Imran will make his). The actor replied, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet…1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.

(Screengrab of Zeenat Aman's Instagram post's comment section | Image: Instagram)

Following this, the comment section was flooded by netizens who encouraged everyone to like the female fan’s comment. One said, “Bas imran ke comment ko like karne aaya hu (I am here just to like the comment),” another one added, “Humne @imrankhan ka comment like karke apna yogdaan dediya hai (I have done my part by liking the comment).”

Fans wish to see Imran Khan on screen

This is not the first time fans have expressed their desire to see Imran Khan back on screen. A few days ago, a post on Twitter went viral . In it, a user compared him to the Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling. As a result, internet users gushed about the time Imran used to do romantic comedies and stated how much they miss him.

"I really miss the Imran Khan romantic comedy period...He was indeed our Ryan Gosling, a user said. Another person next to his still from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na commented, "This guy came, gave us some of the best rom-coms, and just vanished." The third commenter added, "He was the last good-looking actor in Bollywood."