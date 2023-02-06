Imran Khan Walks Hand-in-hand With Actress Lekha Washington Amid Dating Rumours

Bollywood actor Imran Khan who has been away from the limelight for many years now is in news again. Recently, the actor was snapped walking hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend and South actress Lekha Washington at the airport. The viral videos and pictures grabbed everyone's eyeballs.

In the pictures, the actor sported a uber-cool look. He opted for a black T-shirt teamed with blue denim. On the other hand. Lekha donned a floral printed dress. The rumoured couple can be seen holding each other's hands as they walked past the crowd. They seemed comfortable in each other's company which sparked dating rumours once again.

See the video below:

Imran Khan's separation from Avantika Malik

Imran Khan was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik. Before tying the knot, they were in a relationship for almost eight years. Reportedly, Imran and his estranged-wife Avantika decided to go separate ways after making several attempts to make their relationship work. It was reported that while Avantika was willing to give her marriage a second chance, Imran was not interested in restarting his marital life again.

As per the reports, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor's alleged affair with Lekha Washington was the reason behind their split. Reportedly, Imran and Lekha's ex-husband Pablo Chatterji were really close friends.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Avantika has found love again in Sahib Singh Lamba after the duo's pictures went viral on the Internet. According to the reports, they met through a common friend and soon began dating. The rumoured couple didn't want to put any labels on their growing friendship.

