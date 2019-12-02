Imran Khan's Top Movies That Helped Him Garner Applause And Recognition

The meek 'Jai Singh Rathore' from Abbas Tyrewala's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na established Imran Khan as an acting talent to reckon. In a career spanning less than a decade, Imran is reminisced by the movie buffs for his acting finesse and enigmatic screen presence. The actor is currently on a hiatus, reportedly trying his hand at direction. Before he makes his directorial debut, let us look at some of Imran Khan's best movies.

Top three movies of Imran Khan



Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

The movie marked the directorial debut of Shakun Batra, who later went on to direct Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Kapoor & Sons. The movie, starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, narrates a heart-warming tale of friendship. The movie released in 2012 and worked wonders at the box office. The audience appreciated the crackling chemistry between the lead pair.

Delhi Belly (2011)

Delly Belly, starring Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead, was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. The movie, released in 2011, narrates the tale of three roommates who fall prey to a gangster's vicious plan. The movie was the critics darling for its gripping storyline and performances of the leads.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

The movie marked the directorial debut of popular director Ali Abbas Zafar, who went to direct some of Bollywood's highest grossing movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. The movie, starring Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Zafar in the lead narrates a heart-warming tale of love. The movie is regarded as one of his best works.

What is Imran Khan up to these days?

Imran Khan was last seen in Nikkhil Advani's Katti Batti. According to the media reports, Imran is gearing up for his directorial debut. The popular star recently directed a short film titled, Mission Mars.

