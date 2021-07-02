Imran Khan's 'Delhi Belly' Director Abhinay Deo 'felt Sad On His Decision To Quit Acting'

Actor Imran Khan had started his career with a bang, but has not been seen in any movie for over six years now. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star has decided to quit acting amid interest in filmmaking. The decision did not convince Abhinay Deo, the director of one of his successful films, Delhi Belly.

Abhinay Deo on Imran Khan’s decision to quit acting

When asked about Imran’s decision to quit acting, Abhinay Deo told Spotboye that he felt ‘sad’ as he had high regard for the actor. Stating that ‘there was a shortage of good people in this world’, the filmmaker called Imran ‘one of the good guys’ and added that such a person should be a part of the film industry. He called Imran a ‘talented guy’, both in front of the camera as well as behind the camera, while also highlighting that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star was a trained filmmaker and writer Though he felt ‘bad’ about Imran’s decision to quit acting, Abhinay believed that he should get his creativity in any form.

The 24 director stated that Imran had also refused his films, stating that he did not want to ‘go down that route again’ and Abhinay too was taken back. Stating that Imran wanted to reinvent himself then, Abhinay expressed confidence in Imran’s ‘process’ and that he would see ‘spectacular’ work from the actor.

In the same interview, Abhinay also stated that Imran did not fit in the quintessneital 'Hindi film hero image.' He added that his character in Delhi Belly was someone he was in real life too.

Abhinay called Imran as an ‘intelligent man, very well-read and well-referenced, highlighting that knew American and European cinema well. He stated that Imran was better in non-romantic roles like Delhi Belly, unlike his first few films, because he was a 'natural.' Abhinay stated that him allowing actors to bring out their natural side, made people love Imran’s character in the movie.

It was around the end of last year when reports of Imran quitting acting had surfaced. After successes of debut Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly and I Hate Luv Storyz, he featured in moves like Ek Main Aut Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara!, all of which did not live up to expectations at the box office. After his last film Katti Batti, Imran turned a filmmaker, directing a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, that released in 2018.

