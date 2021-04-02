Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Seeks Google's Help After Restaurant Shows 'closed'

Actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik recently reached out to Google to seek their help after her Japanese cuisine restaurant Mizu shows 'Closed' on Google. Amid these uncertain times, Avantika explained that she is facing difficulty with this 'closed' error on Google. She revealed that she ran from pillar to post to get the error corrected, yet nothing seems to pay off as the error constant.

Avantika Malik's 'cry for help'

The 33-year-old shared that she is suffering a heavy loss with this error and reminded people that the restaurant is open each day from 12-8 pm. "This is a cry for HELP!! @googleindia we have done everything in our power to get through to you to correct this error. We are not closed and very much OPEN from 12-8 pm. Given the current pandemic situation, you are literally killing us, we cannot afford for anyone to think we are closed. Please HELP!! @googleindia @mizuizakaya @samurai_cook @vedantmalik14 #mizuizakaya #googleindia #helpmegoogle." Apart from sharing the problems, Avantika also shared a screenshot of a conversation where the person wrote about the repeated efforts of changing the error manually but nothing happened. At last, the person in the chats said that they have done every possible thing, and now it's in the hands of Google to correct it.

In November 2020, Avantika Malik had shared yet another cryptic note about healing. She took to her Instagram stories to share this thoughtful and deep message about healing. Avantika Malik took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic message about healing and hurting. Her post said, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f***ing it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” While sharing the same, she wrote, “I am healing”. She also added a pink ‘I am healing’ gif to the story. The Katti Batti actor tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011 but the couple has been in news for their separation since May last year. They separated after eight years of marriage.

(Image credit: Instagram)