Imtiaz Ali's Best Romance-dramas You Must Watch

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the movie Socha Na Tha in 2005. The movie didn't manage to do well at the box office. He gained fame with his first-ever blockbuster Jab We Met. Here are some of the noted works of the director.

Rockstar

One of the most popular movies of Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar released in 2011. The movie is based on the story of a singer. This directorial by Imtiaz Ali is one of the biggest hits in his career trajectory.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met was the first major breakthrough of Imtiaz Ali. The movie released in 2007. It is a romantic drama based on the life of a depressed businessman who falls in love with a girl he found accidentally. The cast of the movie includes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Highway

Highway is one of the popular content-driven movies. This directorial by Imtiaz Ali released in 2014 starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a young woman who finds herself abducted and held for ransom, right before her wedding. As the initial days pass, she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper. This movie is considered one of the best movies of Imtiaz Ali.

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha released in 2015. It was directorial by Imtiaz Ali. The movie didn't do well at the box office, however, it gained a cult status in the following years. The songs of the movie are widely loved by the audience.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal was released in 2017. It failed to gain success at the box office. It is a story about a depressed middle-aged tour guide who lives in his own bubble and gets another chance to experience and face reality through a chirpy girl.

