Imtiaz Ali Reflects On Jab Harry Met Sejal, Love Aaj Kal 2 Box Office Failure | Exclusive

Imtiaz Ali who began his career directing TV shows such as Kurukshetra and Imtihaan, tasted box office success with his first film Socha Na Tha (2005) – a sleeper hit. Two years later, Ali's romantic comedy film Jab We Met, starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, wreaked havoc at the box office, catapulting him to overnight fame. Ali's next few films including Love Aaj Kal (2009), Rockstar (2011), Cocktail (2012) were hits too. But Highway (2014), starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda and Tamasha (2015) featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, considered one of Ali's best works to date, received positive-to-mixed reviews.

After a gap of two years, in 2017, Ali, with his reputation for showcasing the complexities in modern-day relationships with a refreshing narrative, returned to direction with yet another romantic comedy -- Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film released in theatres amid sky-high expectations from Ali, who had several critically acclaimed films and box office hits to his name. Unfortunately, Jab Harry Met Sejal failed miserably at the box office. It was criticised for its poor screenplay and scattered plot by audiences and critics alike. Three years later, Ali directed Love Aaj Kal 2. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan headlined the project. Despite the legacy of the original film, Love Aaj Kal 2 bombed at the box office.

Ali hasn't directed any film since. He, however, is currently working on the Netflix film Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, that is set to release next year.

We recently caught up with Imtiaz Ali and spoke to him about the box office failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2. Here's what he said.

3 things you need to know:

It took Imtiaz Ali five years to make his first film Socha Na Tha (2005).

Ali wrote, directed and produced Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2.

He will next direct Chamkila, a biopic based on the life of Punjabi music sensation Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali opens up about Jab Harry Met Sejal, Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure

During a recent interaction, when we asked Imtiaz Ali to share his thoughts on why his last two directorials -- Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2 performed poorly at the box office, pointedly questioning if it was the storytelling aspect that went wrong, Ali replied, "it must be."

Opening up about the box office failure of his last two films, Ali shared, "I feel that as an artist, I have to do different things. Also, sometimes I have to do the same thing in different ways. But I've been happy that I have not often taken the safe route."

Sharing that making Rockstar at a time when his "lovey-dovey" films were doing well was a "very unsafe thing" to do, Ali continued, "...like making Rockstar was a very unsafe thing for me to do at the time when some of my lovey-dovey romantic films were doing well and that was a very controversial film in its time. Now people are accepting it a lot, but at the time I also got some brickbats."

Ali went on to add that it was a big risk when he made a small-budget film like Highway with actors who were "fresh". "Then, to do a low-budget film was a very, very big risk. It was like now my career will end because 'how can you make such a small budget film like Highway without stars after making big films'...because Alia was fresh (at the time) and Randeep too."

"But one has to do what the calling is. Some of those things will fall right and some of those films will fall wrong. But if you don't invent the wheel, you'll never progress," Ali told Republic. "I would have loved my failed films to do better, but then I learned from them and went on. If you see the profile of any director or any writer, you will always see that there are ups and downs."

Did the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2 affect Imtiaz Ali?

"I have learnt a lot from failure. I know that failure is a better friend than many other things that are successful. I was luckily aware of that," Imtiaz Ali said when asked how he dealt with his films' dismal performance at the box office and the negative reviews. He continued, "It never feels good when you do something and people don't love it but you have to take that risk and go on. You have to endure that in your work because we are a very transparent medium. People will criticise us sometimes and we will have to hear it. But one can't take that negatively. One has to take whatever they can from an experience and go on. That's what I did and I was fine."

"Success or failure can only mean that much to you. What actually means something to you is what you're doing next. That's what I'm always thinking about. Like right now I'm thinking about what I'm doing next. I'm not thinking about what I've done," Imtiaz Ali said.

